Nike's Wild Air Max Sneaker-Loafer Just Got Wilder

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The Nike Air Max Phenomena was inevitable. Every one of the brand’s competitors has been cooking up hybrid sneaker-loafers over the past year, and it was only a matter of time before the swoosh put its spin on the sneaker-loafer renaissance. 

After all, Nike has a history of making sneaker-loafers dating back to the ‘80s, long before the newest batch hit the market.  

Unveiled in a new “pearl pink” colorway, the Nike Air Max Phenomena sneaker is designed by the Serena Williams Design Crew. It is equal parts loafer, slip-on shoe, and Air Max runner — an unconventional mashup that somehow feels cohesive and actually wearable.

The upper has a smooth “pearl pink” leather, cleanly outlined with inky black piping. The midsole has a glossy, iridescent purple unit that houses Nike’s iconic Air cushioning. Inside, mismatched mint graphics add to the design chaos of this hybrid shoe.

When the Air Max Phenomena debuted in all-black leather earlier this week, we were immediately complementing how wild it looks. But now, in an indesputedly more eye-catching colorway, the Air Max Phenomena gets even wilder.

Nike has taken its time in throwing its hat into the ring. It’s been a year since New Balance’s leather Junya Watanabe loafer went viral, kickstarting a trend that’s since been picked up by everyone from trail running specialist HOKA to Californian skate label Vans.  

But Nike isn’t wasting any more time. Almost as soon as the Air Max Phenomena is debuted, this second colorway emerges. The Air Max Phenomena “Pearl Pink” is set to release in Summer 2025 for $155. And you can expect lots more colorways from where this pretty-in-pink variation came from.

