Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It's Naruto x Crocs Time (Again)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After the initial delivery came and went in the same breath, Naruto Shippuden and Crocs have readied another batch of collaborative Classics Clogs inspired by the iconic anime. Naruto fans, rejoice!

Naruto and Kakashi had their moment with their own padded clogs, released in February. Sasuke, Itachi, Jiraiya, and Minato step into the Crocs spotlight for the latest drop.

Like the previous drop, the Crocs clogs again draw inspiration directly from the Naruto Shippuden characters, having been decorated with neat details speaking to their appearances and magical abilities. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For instance, Sasuke's instantly recognizable pink rope belt tops the character's clogs, forming a literal bow on top of Sasuke's Crocs. In other words, it's quite literally the perfect touch. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Itachi's Crocs, on the other hand, comes doused in navy blue and sprinkled with an Akatsuki red cloud pattern, like his famed cloak. Fans may also recognize his slashed Hidden Leaf headband topping the comfy foam shoe as well as the adorable chibi Itachi charm as a Jibbitz option.   

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And if any fans are wondering, the answer is yes: Jiraiya and Minato's headbands also appear on their own respective Crocs clogs. No puffer straps and convenient pockets for the latest release, though (darn).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Fans will be able to add the newest Naruto x Crocs clogs to their closets on June 6, when the collection drops on Crocs' website. Well, hopefully, they'll be able to check out successfully.  

As we speak, the Naruto Crocs are eagerly loaded on Crocs' website as "coming soon" releases, building up the excitement for both Crocs and Naruto fans for the highly anticipated launch.

Shop our favorite products

Multiple colors
BirkenstockBoston EVA (W) Black
$55.00
Available in:
37
Sold out
Fucking AwesomeMulti Stripe Zip Polo Black/Striped
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Awake NYLogo Hat Green
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Crocs' Wild Frankenstein Clog Is Also Part Leather Boat Shoe
  • Finally, Naruto Chuck Taylors
  • Crocs' Rugged Trail Sneaker Now Comes With Its Own Wetsuit
  • A Hike-able Ballet Sneaker by Crocs
  • Crocs EXP and Thundercat Take Over Unter den Linden
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now