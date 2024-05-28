It's Naruto x Crocs Time (Again)

After the initial delivery came and went in the same breath, Naruto Shippuden and Crocs have readied another batch of collaborative Classics Clogs inspired by the iconic anime. Naruto fans, rejoice!

Naruto and Kakashi had their moment with their own padded clogs, released in February. Sasuke, Itachi, Jiraiya, and Minato step into the Crocs spotlight for the latest drop.

Like the previous drop, the Crocs clogs again draw inspiration directly from the Naruto Shippuden characters, having been decorated with neat details speaking to their appearances and magical abilities.

For instance, Sasuke's instantly recognizable pink rope belt tops the character's clogs, forming a literal bow on top of Sasuke's Crocs. In other words, it's quite literally the perfect touch.

Itachi's Crocs, on the other hand, comes doused in navy blue and sprinkled with an Akatsuki red cloud pattern, like his famed cloak. Fans may also recognize his slashed Hidden Leaf headband topping the comfy foam shoe as well as the adorable chibi Itachi charm as a Jibbitz option.

And if any fans are wondering, the answer is yes: Jiraiya and Minato's headbands also appear on their own respective Crocs clogs. No puffer straps and convenient pockets for the latest release, though (darn).

Fans will be able to add the newest Naruto x Crocs clogs to their closets on June 6, when the collection drops on Crocs' website. Well, hopefully, they'll be able to check out successfully.

As we speak, the Naruto Crocs are eagerly loaded on Crocs' website as "coming soon" releases, building up the excitement for both Crocs and Naruto fans for the highly anticipated launch.