Crocs’ All-Terrain Clog Gets Its Own Hiking Jacket (And Bag!)

Bodega is once again turning Crocs’ fun-loving foam clog into an all-terrain defeating outdoor shoe with the second iteration of its “off the beaten path” collection.

In its quest to make the Crocs Classic Clog a slip-on shoe with off-road capabilities, the streetwear boutique (and frequent sneaker collaborator) had one big area to address: the giant holes that cover the entire foam clog. Any newbie outdoorsman can tell that those great big holes will be no good in the wilderness, especially once the heavens inevitably open and ruin your otherwise well-planned camping trip.

Bodega’s solution to the distinct lack of weather-proofing on the Crocs Classic Clog is a simple one. The Bodega x Crocs "NICT-TECH" All-Terrain Clog 2.0 has a removable NICT-TECH Hood for protection against the elements. You can think of it as a tiny, clog-sized rain jacket for your Crocs.

And as well as being equipped with a weatherproof outer layer, the Bodega x Crocs Clog has a matching ripstop bag to carry any (tiny) hiking equipment.

Following on from its green camo debut, the latest from Crocs and Beams arrives in a woodland bark camo print with its detachable elements offered in a matching brown color. It will be released online via Bodega on September 27 for $90.

Bodega is not alone in bringing rugged, outdoorsy sensibilities to Crocs shoes, the brand recently also tapped buzzy running label Satisfy for a collaborative hiking sneaker-clog while its chunkiest sneaker model is transformed into a tough trek shoe.

Outside its dizzying output of Jibbitz-adorned foam shoes, Crocs is building a pretty substantial outdoor footwear rotation.