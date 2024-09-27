Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Crocs’ Enormous Clog Is Its Coziest Shoe

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The Crocs Overpuff Shorty is a puffer jacket for your feet. And not any old puffer jacket, the Overpuff Shorty is footwear’s equivalent to a huge, sculptural puffer jacket like those Entire Studios ones or the overly voluminous Rick Owens outerwear.

The oversized proportions of Crocs' new Overpuff Shorty model are exaggerated to the extreme. It’s got a huge sole unit with a sculpted design similar to Versace’s garishly chunky Chain React sneaker and a puffy quilted upper that adds some extra bulky shape.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

By nature, shoes of this ridiculous size will divide opinion, however, one thing nobody can deny is how cozy they look. Once the depths of winter kick in and the temperatures plummet below freezing, I know I’ll be wishing for these massive Crocs to land on my feet. 

Offering the warmth to match the shoe’s looks, the Crocs Overpuff Shorty has a soft fleece lining for its quilted upper and bungee cord toggle so it can be tightened up to prevent any warmth from escaping. It’s finished with a tough toe cap for extra protection. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For a slightly less extreme look, there is also the Classic Overpuff Clog, based on Crocs' most famous foam clog model and upgraded with a soft fleece lining. Both models are available now with the Overpuff Shorty retailing for $89.99 and the Lined Overpuff Clog for $64.99. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Only last week, we saw Crocs dress its classic clog in a lightweight raincoat for the fall season and now it's upgraded by giving puffer coat-level warmth to its slip-on shoe. 

Shop Crocs Here

Crocs x Salehe BemburyThe Pollex Clog Mulberry
$85.00
Available in:
38/3943/4445/46
Multiple colors
CrocsClassic Boot Green Ivy
$65.00
Available in:
37/3841/4242/4343/4445/4646/47
Multiple colors
CrocsMellow Recovery Clog Black
$65.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Crocs’ All-Terrain Clog Gets Its Own Hiking Jacket (And Bag!)
    • Sneakers
  • There’s a Crocs Clog For Everyone, Even Punk Rockers
    • Sneakers
  • Oh My, Look How Crocs Classic Clog Has Grown
    • Sneakers
  • Crocs' Prettiest Clog Is the Best of Two "It" Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Crocs Brought a Beefed-Up Loafer Clog to the Yard
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • A$AP Rocky Is "Dominating" Streetwear's "Unnecessary, Redundant Collaborations" (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • And the Award For Freakiest Fashion Week 'Fit Goes To: Daniel Craig
    • Style
  • Gucci’s Blondie Bag Steals the Show… Again
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Scotch & Soda FW24 Serves Up Low-Temp Luxury
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Oakley Paves the Way for Gorpcore’s Morphing Future
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • SS25's Bags Aren't Just Big — They're Thicc
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now