Crocs’ Enormous Clog Is Its Coziest Shoe

The Crocs Overpuff Shorty is a puffer jacket for your feet. And not any old puffer jacket, the Overpuff Shorty is footwear’s equivalent to a huge, sculptural puffer jacket like those Entire Studios ones or the overly voluminous Rick Owens outerwear.

The oversized proportions of Crocs' new Overpuff Shorty model are exaggerated to the extreme. It’s got a huge sole unit with a sculpted design similar to Versace’s garishly chunky Chain React sneaker and a puffy quilted upper that adds some extra bulky shape.

By nature, shoes of this ridiculous size will divide opinion, however, one thing nobody can deny is how cozy they look. Once the depths of winter kick in and the temperatures plummet below freezing, I know I’ll be wishing for these massive Crocs to land on my feet.

Offering the warmth to match the shoe’s looks, the Crocs Overpuff Shorty has a soft fleece lining for its quilted upper and bungee cord toggle so it can be tightened up to prevent any warmth from escaping. It’s finished with a tough toe cap for extra protection.

For a slightly less extreme look, there is also the Classic Overpuff Clog, based on Crocs' most famous foam clog model and upgraded with a soft fleece lining. Both models are available now with the Overpuff Shorty retailing for $89.99 and the Lined Overpuff Clog for $64.99.

Only last week, we saw Crocs dress its classic clog in a lightweight raincoat for the fall season and now it's upgraded by giving puffer coat-level warmth to its slip-on shoe.