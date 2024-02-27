Finally, Naruto's Crocs Collab Is Here

At last, Naruto is officially getting its own Crocs clogs collaboration!

Ever since images of a sample pair of Crocs x Naruto Classic Clogs collab surfaced on social media earlier this year, fans of the long-running Japanese anime TV series have been on tenterhooks waiting for even a snippet of potential release information.

In February 2024, though, Crocs has given the Naruto-themed Clogs collab a big stamp of approval by sharing official product imagery of the now-confirmed forthcoming collaboration.

As expected, Naruto x Crocs comprises two takes on the latter’s Classic Clogs: one starring Naruto Uzumaki, the titular character of Naruto Shippuden, and the other Kakashi Hatake, Narutro’s masked sensei.

1 / 4 Crocs

Both colorways are based on its character's costume from the show: Naruto in orange and Kakashi in green.

And as is customary for the majority of Crocs releases, both Naruto Shippuden clogs come with a selection of Naruto-inspired Jibbitz.

Naruto’s clog features Jibbitz of his head, him tying the seal, Kurama, a ramen bowl, kunai, and shuriken. Kakashi classic clog, on the other hand, comes with a pouch on the heel strap, and five Jibbitz: his head, his favorite book, Anbu mask, Kunai, and Shuriken.

The Naruto collection dropped February 27 on Crocs' website, including kid-sized clogs and a separate pack of thematic Jibbitz.

In 2023, Naruto embarked on some pretty impressive collaborations including releases alongside the likes of Jordan Brand and ASICS.

Considering Crocs’ penchant for teaming up with film and TV franchises, the fact that it has officially revealed a Naruto collaboration shouldn’t come as a surprise.

I mean, the desire for a Naruto x Crocs collaboration is most certainly there, the reaction to the leaked images proves that. So the question here isn't if these will sell out, it's more a matter of when and, quite honestly, how fast?