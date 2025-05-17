Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Peace, Love, & Trippy Japanese Streetwear

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Needles and Sasquatchfabrix are back on their usual business, creating yet another crazy (good) clothing collection for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

The latest offering, "PEACE LOVING NATION II," is a sequel to the brand's SS24 collab, which took Needles' signatures on a wild ride with Sasquatchfabrix and its delirious designs.

Shop NEEDLES

The SS25 collection takes a similar approach with fresh styles and crazed-out prints. The brands start us off with these collaborative patchwork denim pants and jackets featuring a mix of lustrous velour and floral moments. It even comes with a matching bucket hat for a fully patched-up uniform.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The newest collab also includes a psychedelic patterned button-up shirt whose trippy-ness goes beyond the print, showcasing warped hems even.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Lastly, everyone's favorite Needles piece, its tracksuit, gets updated with creamy velour fabric, offered in black and a sort of washed olive green colorway. The collection also includes a slew of other velvety items like t-shirts, bucket hats, and shorts, each finished with the same side design as seen on Needles' beloved track pieces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And, of course, that Needles butterfly gracefully lands on each piece alongside a super-lowkey Sasquatchfabrix logo ('cause Sasquatchfabrix's playfulness with fashion speak for itself).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For the Needles lovers in need of a good trip, the brand's Sasquatchfabrix collab drops on May 17 at Nepenthes stores and website.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$381.50
$545.00
Available in:
MLXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$70.00
Available in:
One size
The North Face x Cecilie BahnsenMountain Short
$528.00
$660.00
Available in:
XXSXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Two Titans of Japanese Streetwear Finally Meet on a Sneaker Two Decades Too Late
  • Buckle Up: Needles’ Rugged Wallabee Comes With Its Own Belt
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Two of the Very First Japanese Streetwear Brands Go Back to Where It All Started
  • London Meets NYC for a Practically Bookish Streetwear Collab
What To Read Next
  • Peace, Love, & Trippy Japanese Streetwear
  • When It Comes to Collabs, G-SHOCK Is Still “UNDEFEATED”
  • The RIMOWA-Approved Young Designers Shepherding the Future of Design
  • Nike’s Crocs-Ish Hybrid Clog Is Insane Aquatic Leisure
  • ALD’s Hybrid New Balance Slip-on Is Unlike Any Other ALD New Balance
  • There’s a New Dad Shoe in Town, and Kith Got First Dibs
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now