Peace, Love, & Trippy Japanese Streetwear
Needles and Sasquatchfabrix are back on their usual business, creating yet another crazy (good) clothing collection for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.
The latest offering, "PEACE LOVING NATION II," is a sequel to the brand's SS24 collab, which took Needles' signatures on a wild ride with Sasquatchfabrix and its delirious designs.
The SS25 collection takes a similar approach with fresh styles and crazed-out prints. The brands start us off with these collaborative patchwork denim pants and jackets featuring a mix of lustrous velour and floral moments. It even comes with a matching bucket hat for a fully patched-up uniform.
The newest collab also includes a psychedelic patterned button-up shirt whose trippy-ness goes beyond the print, showcasing warped hems even.
Lastly, everyone's favorite Needles piece, its tracksuit, gets updated with creamy velour fabric, offered in black and a sort of washed olive green colorway. The collection also includes a slew of other velvety items like t-shirts, bucket hats, and shorts, each finished with the same side design as seen on Needles' beloved track pieces.
And, of course, that Needles butterfly gracefully lands on each piece alongside a super-lowkey Sasquatchfabrix logo ('cause Sasquatchfabrix's playfulness with fashion speak for itself).
For the Needles lovers in need of a good trip, the brand's Sasquatchfabrix collab drops on May 17 at Nepenthes stores and website.