Japanese fashion label Sasquatchfabrix. has been around long enough that I'm often surprised by how few people are actually aware of it, though perhaps it helps (or hurts) that it specializes in fairly advanced silhouettes. But, for Spring/Summer 2023, Sasquatchfabrix. is delivering something we can all agree on: Worker's rights.

Kinda. Sasquatchfabrix. SS23 is titled "労働者を大切に," which translates as "Take care of your workers" or, as Sasquatchfabrix. prefers, "Value of The Working Class." Either way, it's a surface-level nod to the kind of working stiffs who probably couldn't afford Sasquatchfabrix. even if they wanted to, but sure.

You wouldn't really even get a feel for the theme by looking at the collection, honestly, which is pretty unfortunate. This would've been a good time to really focus on no-nonsense workwear or something similarly direct.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Still, it's as strong a collection as Sasquatch has ever managed, rich with delirious patterns, loose cuts, and the tweaked tailoring that's become a Sasquatch signature.

Elements of Japanese formalwear, in particular, ends up a cornerstone of the collection as per usual, mingling with woodblock print-inspired graphic design and patterns drawn from vintage kimono.

Sasquatchfabrix. is very much a Japanese brand in that way, with plenty of historic inspiration and even garments that flip the tropes of traditional garb, like hanten jackets and hakama pants.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Currently, Sasquatchfabrix. is rolling out its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which includes some Needles-adjacent lace-striped tracksuits — and, yes, I know no one brand patented the tracksuit but there is one specific brand that made the side-lined and logo-stitched track suit very much a thing these days.

But back to worker's rights. Sasquatchfabrix. has a legacy of casually flirting with political incorrectness — shooting its Supreme collab lookbook at a memorial for its war heroes, incorporating Nazi-esque symbiology in its Spring/Summer 2010 collection — but it's gotten a lot more sophisticated in the past few years.

This theme, though not expressed with the directness I'd personally prefer, is a pleasantly nuanced one.

Next time, make some Marx hoodies and we'll talk.