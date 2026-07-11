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Nike’s Skate Classic Finds Beauty in the Basics

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike and skate sneakers go hand in hand, we know this. And while an out-of-the-box design is often appreciated. Like all good shoes, It’s hard to beat a classic. 

Speaking of, say hello to the new(ish) Nike SB Code 58.

shop Nike SB Code 58

Since landing in the SB lineup, the Code 58 has quietly become one of Nike’s most convincing modern classics. It doesn’t rely on gimmicks or chasing whatever the latest skate trend might be, instead, it taps into the timeless relationship between basketball sneakers and skate culture. 

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The result is a sneaker that feels familiar from the first glance, like something that has already earned its place in the rotation. It has.

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This latest colorway might be the Code 58 at its prime. Mixing muted tones with subtle varsity-inspired touches, it leans into the silhouette’s old-school DNA without OTTing on the gimmicks. It’s the kind of palette that looks better the more it gets worn, earning the marks and memories that make a skate shoe personal.

The Code 58 was never about making the loudest entrance. It’s about getting the fundamentals right. 

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It’s available for $90 on Nike’s website now. 

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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