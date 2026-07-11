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Nike’s Sweetest Chocolatey Sneaker Is a Techy Treat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's next Shox Z sneaker somehow strikes the perfect balance between cute and delicious.

The latest release is another Shox Z Lace sneaker, featuring those ruffled ribbon shoelaces. Nike released an "Enigma Stone" version earlier this season. But this newest "Cacao Wow" pair is even more delicious (still adorable, though).

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It lands in the familiar chocolate-brown color scheme, which has been seen on several other Nike models, such as the Sprint Sister and Air Max Phenomena loafer. And yes, they were just as tasty.

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The "Cacao Wow" colorway transforms the Shox Z into a real treat, with the rich brown pairing quite nicely with the signature molded uppers. It honestly makes the techy sneakers look chocolate-coated.

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Fans can also still count on the Shox columns to provide not only a height boost but a classic vis-tech look.

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The Nike Shox Z was initially released in 2025 as a Shox sneaker like no other. It was more of a modern-day take on the famous technology, designed to be worn every day, anywhere. And the Shox Z era only got better once when it evolved into a Mary Jane-style ballet shoe known as the Calistra.

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Both models hold some impressive colorways in their collections. Hopefully, the Calistra will soon get its own "Cacao Wow" moment.

For now, Nike's chocolate-flavored Shox Z will satisfy the craving. It's now up for grabs on Footdistrict's website for 130€, which is around $150 at current exchange rates.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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