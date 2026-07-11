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Nike's Hottest Old Sneaker Enters the Villa

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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Nike Vomero fans take notice. A hot new retro runner just entered the Swoosh's villa, and it's primed to do its big one.

The Skylon 11 sneaker made its debut in 1992 as a futuristic (for the time) runner, kitted with Air Units throughout the heel and forefoot for enhanced cushioning and support.

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Now, almost 35 years later, the Skylon 11 is ready for its own retro comeback. Mesh panels are broken up with techy lining throughout, and all of this is set off by the simple white outsole that brings in some of that blast-from-the-past-esque swag running through the shoe.

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It's simultaneously ahead of its time and stuck in the past. It's everything, everywhere, all at once.

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Flexible grooves and gradient colorways offer a dose of nostalgia that closely resembles Nike's Vomero sneaker, perhaps one of the hottest resurrected retro runners to come out of the Swoosh's arsenal, like, ever.

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If the entirety of the aughts could be turned into a singular runner, the result would most certainly land somewhere between a Zoom V Vomero 5 and a Skylon 11.

There's just something about that vintage sneaker feel that sneakerheads and footwear novices alike can't seem to get enough of. 

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Plus, when you've had as many hard-hitting gems as Nike has, eventually the only place you can look for inspo is your own archive. 

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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