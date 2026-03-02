New Balance’s Techy Waterproof Dad Shoe Is Practically Hike-able

GORE-TEX? Toggle-style shoelaces? New Balance's 1906 sneaker is practically ready for the trails.

New Balance has made its techy 1906 sneaker even techier by adding a GORE-TEX membrane to the latest iteration. Now, the dad shoe model is waterproof and welcomes even more airflow than usual.

What's more, New Balance also installed a new lace system in the ride, specifically an easier, adjustable setup like those seen on Salomons and other hiking sneakers.

Truth be told, the New Balance 1906 looks quite good as a trail shoe.

The brand offers its GORE-TEX 1906 sneakers in two nice colorways, black and "Shipyard," both of which are now available on AFEW's website for 199.99 €, around 233.

New Balance has introduced many versions of the 1906 sneaker, from pairs "exploding" with tech to wild sneaker-loafers.

Speaking of which, after seeing these GORE-TEX sneakers, let's hope waterproof 1906Ls are next on the to-do list.

