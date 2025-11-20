This Is the Most Extra Version of New Balance’s Weirdest Shoe

The sneaker-loafer wasn't supposed to be a hit. But, it became one of the year’s most persistent hybrids, and New Balance’s chonky 1906L shoe is leading the charge. What began as a “Why would you wear that” experiment has turned into a genuine question of “Okay, but do they come in leather?”

As a matter of fact, they do.

The New Balance 1906L “Red Croc” arrives in glossy red patent leather, a luxe upgrade from the mesh-and-leather pairs that kicked off the silhouette.

True to the sneaker-loafer formula, it is business on the top and performance on the bottom.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The shoe rides on New Balance’s 860v2 midsole with ABZORB SBS cushioning in the heel, a soft, shock-absorbing system built into nearly all of New Balance’s more elderly runners.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Strangely enough, the 1906L has become an unlikely star. Other brands have tried their hand at the hybrid format, but New Balance’s shoe has been the most convincing, spawning leather dress versions, more high-gloss “croc” treatments, and even metallic, sport-coded colorways.

The “Red Croc” pair, which arrives on December 3 for $150 on New Balance’s website, feels like the wildest of the bunch, steering the loafer aesthetic into high-fashion cosplay without losing the comfort that made the model click in the first place.

At this point, the real question is not whether the sneaker-loafer wave is going away, but which color you’re getting next.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.