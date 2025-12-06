Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Salomon’s Crab-Flavored Trail Runner Is Delicious by Design

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Salomon
1 / 4

Ever seen crab-flavored Salomons before? That is what Andrew, Miami’s premier skate shop, and Salomon, one of the world’s trail running leaders, cooked up with their latest link-up.

Even if seafood isn’t your thing, the Andrew x Salomon XT 6 "Florida Stone Crab" shoe is clearly one of the most delicious, seafaring colorways of Salomon’s popular trail runner. 

Shop Salomon

The XT-6 sneaker brings the sharp tread, lightweight feel, wavy aquatic waterproofing, and quick lace system that made the shoe a go-to silhouette on trails and the TikTok gorpcore fit

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The cosmetic twist comes from Andrew’s home base in Miami’s Design District, using a smooth coral gradient with black speckling, the same tones you’d find on a fresh stone crab sitting on ice.

Salomon
1 / 5

Expected to arrive December 4th for $190 on Salomon’s website, the stone crab reference isn’t random. Parts of Miami live off the catch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Stone crab is sweet meat tucked inside a hard shell, and it shaped some of the city’s most recognizable restaurants and rituals.

The Andrew x Salomon XT-6 "Florida Stone Crab" channels that spirit, creating a sneaker that feels just as delicious, in one of the most rugged colorways you can get your feet on.

Shop New Arrivals
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Carhartt Made the Toughest Salomon Sneaker Even Tougher
  • Salomon’s Cozy Corduroy Trail Mule Is Anything But Functional
  • Forget Being Tough: Salomon’s Trail Runners Are Now Cozy
  • Why This Glow-In-The-Dark Trail Shoe Is “Legendary”
What To Read Next
  • Nike Made Its Best-Looking Running Shoe
  • Two Bags Are Better Than One? This Bag Somehow Both Agrees & Begs to Differ
  • Salomon’s Crab-Flavored Trail Runner Is Delicious by Design
  • New Balance's Indigo-Dunked Dad Shoe Ain't Denim. But It's Dapper Like Denim.
  • Nike’s Vibram GORE-TEX Air Force 1 Can Tank the Worst of Winter
  • Bad Weather Hates to See New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Coming
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now