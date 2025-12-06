Salomon’s Crab-Flavored Trail Runner Is Delicious by Design
Ever seen crab-flavored Salomons before? That is what Andrew, Miami’s premier skate shop, and Salomon, one of the world’s trail running leaders, cooked up with their latest link-up.
Even if seafood isn’t your thing, the Andrew x Salomon XT 6 "Florida Stone Crab" shoe is clearly one of the most delicious, seafaring colorways of Salomon’s popular trail runner.
The XT-6 sneaker brings the sharp tread, lightweight feel, wavy aquatic waterproofing, and quick lace system that made the shoe a go-to silhouette on trails and the TikTok gorpcore fit.
The cosmetic twist comes from Andrew’s home base in Miami’s Design District, using a smooth coral gradient with black speckling, the same tones you’d find on a fresh stone crab sitting on ice.
Expected to arrive December 4th for $190 on Salomon’s website, the stone crab reference isn’t random. Parts of Miami live off the catch.
Stone crab is sweet meat tucked inside a hard shell, and it shaped some of the city’s most recognizable restaurants and rituals.
The Andrew x Salomon XT-6 "Florida Stone Crab" channels that spirit, creating a sneaker that feels just as delicious, in one of the most rugged colorways you can get your feet on.
