Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's Deliciously Detailed Dad Shoe Is a Literal "Tech Explosion"

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
new balance
1 / 4

New Balance makes dad shoes. We all know this. And the New Balance 1906 sneaker is perhaps the ultimate expression of the form, all raw techy upper and beefy midsole.

But the New Balance 1906 "Tech Explosion" is so over-the-top that it looks like a dad shoe from 2095, not 1995.

Shop New Balance 1906

Inverting deconstructionist approach that made New Balance's "Protection Pack" shoes a sleeper hit, the New Balance 1906 "Tech Explosion" is actually more detailed than before.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

These New Balance sneakers, which first dropped in 2024 and have returned in fresh colorways for 2025, are expressively over the top, packed with crazy paneling, stitching, and laces.

Slabs of leather fly off the 1906's mesh base and bright splashes of color surface seemingly at random, creating an impressively dynamic shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

And both the blueish "Inkwell" and greenish "Olive Juice" colorways look almost entirely unique, even though they're really just slightly different versions of the same shoe. That's the power of over-accessorizing in action.

These aren't the HOKA-esque chunksters that New Balance has been cooking up as of late nor are they an all-new walking shoe or fresh-looking trail runner destined to lead the charge as New Balance's most original new design.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But the "Tech Explosion" 1906 is a crowd-pleaser, to be sure, and it's impressive that quite a few pairs of the new sneakers remain available on the Highsnobiety store and New Balance's website for $175 apiece.

Shop New Balance

See More
Multiple colors
New Balance1000
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906A Great Plains
$175.00
Available in:
Several sizes
New BalanceMade in UK 991v2 Dark Navy
$178.75
$275.00
Available in:
45
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Techy Dad Shoe Gets a Tastefully Hairy Transformation
    • Sneakers
  • You've Seen JJJJound's Elegant New Balance Dad Shoe Before (But Not Really)
    • Sneakers
  • WTAPS' New Balance Dad Shoe Is Wonderfully Minimalist
    • Sneakers
  • Kith's Got *Another* Stylish New Balance Dad Shoe for Knicks Fans
    • Sneakers
  • Salehe Bembury & New Balance Have Their Eyes on the Dad Shoe Prize
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Deliciously Detailed Dad Shoe Is a Literal "Tech Explosion"
    • Sneakers
  • What If the Chuck Taylor Was a Hiking Boot?
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's All-New "Crocs" Clog Takes Its First Bold Steps
    • Sneakers
  • Red-Carpet GAP Is Real — And Yours For $430
    • Style
  • Who Else But Coperni Could Create a Tamagotchi Handbag?
    • Style
  • Bode's Blacked-Out Nike Nike Sneaker Is So Simple It's Stylish
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now