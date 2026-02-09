Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Is Lowkey Rugged, Highkey Fresh

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Even with all the buzz around the New Balance 1906 loafer, the regular 1906R sneaker is still kicking (and looking good, at that).

The Boston sneaker has released a new GORE-TEX version, which means this 1906 shoe is extra breathable and rainy-day-ready.

Moreover, the waterproof New Balance 1906 sneaker is quite clean, arriving in this nice "Shipyard" colorway seen on the brand's other sneakers. It's a grey color scheme, but it gives off a slight minty-freshness with the 1906 sneaker (complementary).

The New Balance 1906 was everywhere in 2024, from sizzling-hot collaborations with Salehe Bembury to the plethora of stylish general-release spins. Then came the moment no one saw coming. New Balance introduced the 1906L, a loafer hybrid featuring the chunky ABZORB soles of the sneaker.

Dress shoe aside, New Balance's 1906 remains a solid sneaker for daily rotations. The brand has kept the dad shoe collection looking quite good, having released impressive reptilian-textured pairs and on-brand metallic options.

For those in the mood for something more classic, clean, and waterproof, look no further than the New Balance 1906 GORE-TEX. It's now up for grabs on AFEW's website for 199.99 €, which is roughly $238 at current exchange rates.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Is Lowkey Rugged, Highkey Fresh
