New Balance's Smooth Leather Loafer Is Business in the Front & the Back

New Balance's dressiest dad shoe just got a bit more refined. The 1906LBN is an evolved iteration of New Balance's original 1906L loafer that effectively changed the hybrid shoe game forever in 2024.

It might sound crazy now, but there was once a time when sneaker-loafers, fondly referred to as snoafers, were a rarity in the modern shoe zeitgeist.

Present-day, these mixed-up concoctions are a dime a dozen, but New Balance certainly led the charge.

Unlike the standard 1906L, which wears a fully mesh upper, the 1906LBN has a full leather top that gives the already corporate shoe some extra business-y steez.

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Elsewhere, tonal stitching and glossy paneling balance out the 1906LBN's sophisticated disposition.

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As far as hybrid footwear is concerned, most of New Balance's loafers maintain a level of apparent sportiness, like the "Silver Metallic/Black/Fire Cracker" loafer sneaker, which maintains the geriatric cool of a New Balance dad shoe, fused with the boardroom jazziness of a classic loafer.

Alternatively, the new 1906LBN is all business, all the time. From its all-black upper and matching outsole to the smooth leather top, this hybrid shoe is a lot more loafer-ish in its disposition. In fact, save for the thick rubber outsole, this shoe barely looks like it's part sneaker at all.

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