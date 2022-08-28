Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This New Balance 2002R Is a Calm Flex

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: New Balance

Model: 2002R

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $140

Buy: New Balance's website

Editor’s Notes: This New Balance 2002R is too chill, literally.

The New Balance 2002R "Calm Taupe" recently launched, further proving footwear label's general releases are just as good as its collabs.

For the latest 2002R sneaker, extremely-faint taupe and off-white hues take over the shoe's suede and mesh upper.

Meanwhile, silver accents on the heel tab and toe box add pop and aughts appeal to the Y2K silhouette.

The New Balance 2002R "Calm Taupe" carries the model's customary ACTEVA LITE midsole and ABZORB SBS heel cushions — details responsible for the praised comfort and arch support.

As a proud owner of three pairs of 2002R sneakers, I can vouch: they live up to its comfort hype.

But wait, didn't New Balance drop these already? There's no denying the Calm Taupe rendition looks strikingly close to Bone New Balance 2002Rs, down to the silver touches.

But, they actually aren't the same as the taupe is relatively lighter. Though, we're fully aware a color identity crisis runs in the New Balance family at this point.

The New Balance 2002R has steadily been gaining traction in the sneaker-dom, thanks to the first Protection Pack series.

Though a new rollout just dropped, the first Protection Pack installment remains high on sneakerheads' wishlists, fetching up to $600 in the resale market as we speak.

The 2002R has enjoyed impressive takes from AURALEE, Bryant Giles, SSENSE, and Ganni. But, the silhouette's regular drops — mule and post-Armageddon versions included —enjoy as much hype as its collaborative counterparts.

New Balance has long been applauded for its understated color schemes, ultimately turning its approachable footwear into subtle flexes. I mean, that's what made the DMV fell in love with the 990 in the 80s and 90s.

Simply put, the New Balance 2002R "Calm Taupe" is just another instance of New Balance's effortless color mastery at play.

Or perhaps, the Boston-based footwear brand just wanted to let us know that it's just chilling right now — despite the constant heat rolling off assembly lines.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
