New Balance’s Sweet “Miu Miu” Shoe Goes Strawberry Espresso

The New Balance 204L era only gets more delicious with each new drop.

The Boston sneaker brand has introduced a new "Cortado" flavor for its stylish, flat-soled sneaker.

The name may sound familiar to coffee obsessives, as cortado is a Spanish espresso drink made with steamed milk (baristas like to use the warm milk to create designs).

When it comes to New Balance's latest 204L, it's basically a tasty espresso with a dash of strawberry milk.

The combination certainly sounds a little weird out loud, but New Balance's trendy Miu-Miu-style sneaker makes it look good.

And it's also not the first food-flavored 204L sneaker to enter the sneaker game. The model made its grand debut in "Mushroom" suede, followed by those sweet "Pink Taffy" pairs.

New Balance's 204L has now gone "Cortado" mode.

The new delicious colorway is now available at select retailers, including END, for $145.

