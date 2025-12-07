Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance’s Sweet “Miu Miu” Shoe Goes Strawberry Espresso

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The New Balance 204L era only gets more delicious with each new drop.

The Boston sneaker brand has introduced a new "Cortado" flavor for its stylish, flat-soled sneaker.

The name may sound familiar to coffee obsessives, as cortado is a Spanish espresso drink made with steamed milk (baristas like to use the warm milk to create designs).

When it comes to New Balance's latest 204L, it's basically a tasty espresso with a dash of strawberry milk.

The combination certainly sounds a little weird out loud, but New Balance's trendy Miu-Miu-style sneaker makes it look good.

And it's also not the first food-flavored 204L sneaker to enter the sneaker game. The model made its grand debut in "Mushroom" suede, followed by those sweet "Pink Taffy" pairs.

New Balance's 204L has now gone "Cortado" mode.

The new delicious colorway is now available at select retailers, including END, for $145.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
