Brown Suede Makes New Balance’s Chunkiest Dad Shoe Look Even Thicker

As far as big, cozy dad shoes go, New Balance knows a thing or two. Fourteen years ago, in the movie Crazy, Stupid, Love, Ryan Gosling’s style-obsessed playboy famously tossed Steve Carell’s chunky 407s off a shopping mall ledge, declaring them a fashion crime. The sneakers made him look too much like a dad.

Years later, dad style is ubiquitous, and so are New Balance dad sneakers.

Among them, the 9060 line stands out as one of the chunkiest silhouettes to date, further amplified by a double-cushioned midsole.

It now gets a dazzling update in oak brown suede, a nice look for its Y2K tech leanings, a visual language New Balance has continued to refine through new textures and materials.

Here, the suede and mesh construction running across most of the sneaker body lends it a refined edge that elegantly balances the shoe’s hefty proportions. It’s still mighty big, yes, but not quite clumsy.

The design pulls from New Balance’s previous successes.

Namely, the curved overlays running across the top are reminiscent of New Balance's epochal 990, while the sculptural outsole borrows elements from the classic 860.

Retailing on New Balance website for $159, the two newly launched colorways, these shades of oak brown and cream, add visual splendor to an already very solid shoe.

