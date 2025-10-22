Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Brown Suede Makes New Balance’s Chunkiest Dad Shoe Look Even Thicker

Written by Max Rossi in Sneakers

As far as big, cozy dad shoes go, New Balance knows a thing or two. Fourteen years ago, in the movie Crazy, Stupid, Love, Ryan Gosling’s style-obsessed playboy famously tossed Steve Carell’s chunky 407s off a shopping mall ledge, declaring them a fashion crime. The sneakers made him look too much like a dad.

Years later, dad style is ubiquitous, and so are New Balance dad sneakers.

SHOP NEW BALANCE 9060
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Among them, the 9060 line stands out as one of the chunkiest silhouettes to date, further amplified by a double-cushioned midsole.

It now gets a dazzling update in oak brown suede, a nice look for its Y2K tech leanings, a visual language New Balance has continued to refine through new textures and materials.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Here, the suede and mesh construction running across most of the sneaker body lends it a refined edge that elegantly balances the shoe’s hefty proportions. It’s still mighty big, yes, but not quite clumsy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The design pulls from New Balance’s previous successes.

Namely, the curved overlays running across the top are reminiscent of New Balance's epochal 990, while the sculptural outsole borrows elements from the classic 860.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Retailing on New Balance website for $159, the two newly launched colorways, these shades of oak brown and cream, add visual splendor to an already very solid shoe.

Shop New Balance

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Max Rossi
Brand EditorMax Rossi is Highsnobiety’s Brand Editor, curating its voice across editorial, commerce, activations, and collaborations.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Quiet Luxury but Make It a Leather New Balance Dad Shoe
  • A Nutty New Balance Dad Shoe So Good, You Can Almost Taste It
  • New Balance's Nutty Dad Shoe Has Some Serious Sweet Charm
  • The Quiet Luxury New Balance Dad Shoe That's Literally an “Elevated Essential”
  • New Balance’s Dad Shoes Are Extra Powerful as Chunky Dad Slides
What To Read Next
  • The Coat-Obsessed Menswear Buyer Who Wrote the Book on Rare Outdoor Gear (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Brown Suede Makes New Balance’s Chunkiest Dad Shoe Look Even Thicker
  • Snob Diaries: Running the Culture in Chicago with Brooks x PYNRS
  • The Greatest Nike Sneaker Ever Designed Puts on Its Corduroy Trousers
  • Hermès Has Always Made Good Clothes. Now, It’ll Make Them for Men
  • Why sacai Went Where the Wild UGGs Are (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now