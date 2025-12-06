Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance’s Exquisitely Earthy Dad Shoe Is Simply Too Good to Ignore

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's 740 is having a pretty good revival, from disco-worthy collaborations to excellent in-line options like the latest "Dark Olivine" pairs.

That's olivine, not olive, by the way. Either way, it's a clean pair of green dad shoes by the Boston sneaker brand.

With the "Dark Olivine" colorway, the New Balance 740 appears in a color similar to the olivine mineral found in Earth's upper mantle (not to go science mode on ya).

The earthy green color completely covers the shoe, blanketing everything from the techy layered uppers to the chunky cushioned soles.

Again, the 740 continues to live a pretty exciting second life, having received spins from New Balance stars like Aminé and atmos Pink. Not to mention, DTLR made the archival sneaker Studio 54-ready.

New Balance's general-release efforts have been equally nice. And these new green pairs might be the best 740s yet.

Speaking of which, the "Dark Olivine" 740 sneaker is now available on CNCPTS' website for $115.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
