Teddy Santis Is Dropping More NB 990s

Following the announcement that Teddy Santis had been named as the creative director of New Balance Made in USA, we were all made to wait more than a year for his first actual release.

That being said, nice things take time to create and the myriad of “Marblehead” and "Sea Salt" 990s were more than satisfactory to our ongoing New Balance needs.

Like buses though, when you wait a while for one, they all come at once (or whatever that damn saying is), which is exactly what’s happened here as Santis prepares his second ensemble of New Balance Made in USA 990s, which are slated to be dropping online on June 30, 9:00am BST.

Made up of the 990v3 and 990v1, each sneaker arrives in a hue of “Moonbeam With Macadamia Nut” (which sounds more like a pescatarian’s morning shake than it does a color), with the archetypal “New Balance Made in USA” motifs decorating each tongue.

This latest release – which also follows Santis’ debut apparel New Balance Made in USA collection of cozy sweaters, tees, legwear, and hoodies which launched globally last week – suggests a continuous drip-feeding of the 990 footwear teased in the brand’s lookbook earlier this year, which means there’s plenty more to come – and soon too.

For Santis, this also continues a busy 2022 for the designer who – alongside his work with New Balance Made in USA – has dropped a number of collections under his Aimé Leon Dore label, including a fresh batch of the brand’s popular New Balance 550.