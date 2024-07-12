Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Action Bronson's Brilliant New Balance Sneakers Are Here (Again!)

Written by Morgan Smith

Action Bronson may already be showing off his next minimal maximalist shoes, but the designer's still rolling out his New Balance 1906R sneakers.

Action Bronson finally released his long-awaited Baklava x New Balance sneakers in June, after flexing and teasing them since 2023.

Mr. Bronson's collab included a trio of uniquely designed New Balance 1906R sneakers: "Scorpius, "Rosewater," and "Medusa Azúl." Each sneaker boasted a distinctive blend of cool textures and vibrant colors, making these techy shoes special no matter what.

Following last month's hectic delivery, Action Bronson's New Balance 1906R sneaker is back this July. The sneaker is scheduled to make its debut at New Balance and other stockists starting on July 12.

But here's the catch: this time, only the "Medusa Azul" and "Rosewater" pairs will be available. To be more specific, New Balance will stock both colorways, while it seems that other retailers will only carry the "Medusa Azúl" version. With such limited availability, these Baklava dad shoes are sure to sell out fast.

To those who successfully copped the exclusive "Scorpius" iterations in July, consider your blessed by Bronson.

