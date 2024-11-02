Action Bronson’s Sportswear Brand Goes Beyond Wild New Balance Sneakers

It’s fair to say the way Action Bronson treats product releases is, from the outside, quite chaotic.

Ever since he started working with New Balance, for example, he’ll randomly post new sneakers on his Instagram without any information, and then… Bamn! Months later, with no real warning, he’ll announce the shoe is releasing tomorrow. Welcome to the unpredictable world of Action Bronson.

Once again, the musician-cum-designer has sprung a surprise product release onto us. And he’s used the opportunity to cryptically tease some upcoming sneakers too — come on, we’re still waiting for the last round of sneakers you teased to be released.

Anyway, let's start with what we know is definitely arriving on November 2. Baklava, the sportswear label founded by Action Bronson, is launching a running apparel collection.

Releasing the day before the New York marathon — where Action Bronson and New Balance are hosting a pre-marathon 5KM shakeout run — the product drop includes your typical gym and running gear.

Technical shorts, windbreakers, a hat with an extendable neck protector, and casual hoodies are all decorated with Baclava branding in the collection. It by no means looks like the most cutting-edge sports attire, but I’m sure it will do the job for any casual athletes.

Interestingly, there's also a neon yellow T-shirt in the collection with Baklava x NPR tiny desk branding — a pretty cool link-up, especially considering Action Bronson performed a memorable tiny desk concert last summer (at one point during the performance, he starts talking jibberish during a verse, restarts the song, and tells the crowd “I also want to let you know, the edibles just hit.”).

Now, onto the New Balance sneakers teased in the lookbook for Baklava’s new collection.

There are three upcoming sneakers in total: the Minimus Trail shoe, an objectively strange-looking barefoot sneaker now offered in burgundy, the top-of-the-line FuelCell Rebel v4 running shoe in turquoise blue, and the 990v6 in a mix of turquoise, burgundy, brown, dark blue… let’s just say it’s a colorful sneaker.

Of course, there is no release information about any of these shoes yet, Action Bronson will likely spring a surprise drop on us in the coming months.

However, he did previously promise his collaborative Fuelcell Rebel 4 Foxtrot and Minimus Pluto sneakers would be released on November 1.

While one batch of sneakers gets teased, another gets released — that’s the Action Bronson way.