Who Knew New Balance's Retro Dad Runner Would Look So Pretty in Pink?

The New Balance 991v2 is not a silhouette known for either its cuteness or its bold colorways. Actually, quite the opposite. It’s a trusty, understated dad shoe classic that’s usually favored in grays, navy blues, and other classic hues.

But then there’s the New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Polignac. Eschewing muted hues for dusty pink and silver, it shows a bolder side to a timeless silhouette.

Long the toast of the minimalist, the New Balance 991v2 is up there with the most versatile pairs on the market, and has been since it dropped in 2001. Since then, we’ve been treated to a wealth of sophisticated leather iterations, classic NB greys, and the like.

But the latest drop, listed as Polignac with Toadstool and Silver, shows the design in a new light which we’re backing wholeheartedly as we move toward the brighter days of spring.

It’s worth noting that this pair falls under the Made in UK category, too. So expect that dusty pink upper to be delivered in supple suede.

While the pink suede and mesh upper is definitely the headline here, there’s another detail that—although small—has outsized impact on the design.

We’re talking about the hits of aqua blue to the FuelCell inserts within the midsole. Offering another flash of color within this upbeat palette, they round out the look with confidence.

