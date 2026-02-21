Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance is back with another good-looking 991 sneaker, handmade in England. This one's a work of "porcelain" art, though.

The newest 991v2 Made in U.K. sneaker isn't exactly made of porcelain (though that would be pretty cool, but probably display-only). It simply arrives in this "Porcelain Green" colorway, which looks more like a Tiffany-level blue than anything.

Regardless of whether it's blue or green, these 991s are rotation-ready.

It presents a very stylish look, featuring high-quality pigsuede, mesh underlays, and creamy leather, all shaded with luxurious blue colors. New Balance also throws in bubblegum-pink splashes on the chunky, cushioned soles, bringing a sweet pop of color to the mix.

New Balance's 991v2 "Porcelain Green" joins several other deliciously luxe 991s, including a creamy croc skin pair and those mouthwatering chocolate-flavored versions.

But for those in the mood for a classic dad shoe masterpiece, the 991v2 "Porcelain Green" sneakers are now available on New Balance's website for $270, alongside the "Polignac" colorway we met earlier this year.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
