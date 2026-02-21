New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
New Balance is back with another good-looking 991 sneaker, handmade in England. This one's a work of "porcelain" art, though.
The newest 991v2 Made in U.K. sneaker isn't exactly made of porcelain (though that would be pretty cool, but probably display-only). It simply arrives in this "Porcelain Green" colorway, which looks more like a Tiffany-level blue than anything.
Regardless of whether it's blue or green, these 991s are rotation-ready.
It presents a very stylish look, featuring high-quality pigsuede, mesh underlays, and creamy leather, all shaded with luxurious blue colors. New Balance also throws in bubblegum-pink splashes on the chunky, cushioned soles, bringing a sweet pop of color to the mix.
New Balance's 991v2 "Porcelain Green" joins several other deliciously luxe 991s, including a creamy croc skin pair and those mouthwatering chocolate-flavored versions.
But for those in the mood for a classic dad shoe masterpiece, the 991v2 "Porcelain Green" sneakers are now available on New Balance's website for $270, alongside the "Polignac" colorway we met earlier this year.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.