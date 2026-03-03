New Balance's Croc Grandad Shoe Is England-Made, Swamp-Raised

New Balance's latest Allerdale sneaker is hands-down the wildest pair yet (the fanciest, too).

For the most part, the Allerdale has gone between spice-dusted suede and delicious pebbled leather looks, all handcrafted in Flimby, England. But the latest iteration literally switches to beast mode, offering a glossy brown crocodile-textured leather construction.

The casual grandad shoe maintains its thick, hiking-worthy soles and standard shoelaces in matching brown. But with the croc touch, the sneaker packs more bite than ever before.

It's not surprising coming from the Made in U.K. line, known for its super high-quality dad shoes, including sneakers wrapped in mouthwatering chocolate-flavored leather and other creamy reptilian textures.

The scaly Allerdale is simply another wildly luxurious addition to the family. And it's scheduled to release exclusively on END's website on March 6 (a raffle is open for the shoe as we speak).

Oh, and only 280 pairs will be up for grabs.

In other words, may the sneaker gods be on your side if you're trying to cop these extremely limited sneakers.

