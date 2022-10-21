Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
BEAMS & Paperboy's NB Deliciousness Is Back

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
Paperboy Paris
This article was published on June 21, 2022 and updated on October 21, 2022.

Another week, another well-executed New Balance collaboration, who’d have thought?

This time it’s the French sandwich aficionados Paperboy Paris and Japanese retailer BEAMS who have had their say on two New Balance silhouettes. First released in the summer, the shoes swiftly sold out, however, the Highsnobiety Shop is offering one last chance to cop a pair at retail.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Releasing at 15:00 CEST (9:00 EDT) on October 21, a limited run of the collaborative 920 model will be available to shop.

Beams x New BalanceM920PPB Grey/White
$230.00
Designed to pay homage to the 40th anniversary of New Balance’s famed Flimby factory, the duo has reworked two of the sneaker label’s most popular silhouettes in the 1500 and 920.

The 1500 has been a fixture in the NB arsenal since its inception back in 1989, while the 920, on the other hand, was only inducted into the NB family in 2020, yet has already found itself as the focus of popular collaborative releases with the likes of Patta and Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

Paperboy Paris
Now for SS22 Paperboy and BEAMS have their say on each style, dressing the suede and mesh on the uppers in understated-yet-contrasting shades of grey and blue, each of which sits atop New Balance’s ABZORB midsole.

For a Parisian sandwich shop, Paperboy’s list of collaborators is pretty extraordinary. Alongside previous releases with both BEAMS and New Balance – most recently for a Suicoke sandal with the former, and a vibrant pink 991 with the latter – the store also boasts drops with Reebok, Clarks Originals, and NEEDLES, to name a few.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For New Balance, this release marks the start of a busy week with the unveiling of its latest 550 with Aimé Leon Dore and the much-anticipated release of the first apparel collection under Made in USA creative director Teddy Santis.









