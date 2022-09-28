Thanks to Ceeze, the Nike Air Yeezy 2 is Back

Not that it's anything out of the norm, it's turbulent times for the artist, formally known as Kanye West. Due to a series of grievances surrounding accusations concerning infringed copyright through "cloned" designers thrown at adidas, as well as an onslaught of behind-the-scenes issues pertaining to their ten-year deal with GAP, things have been looking a little rocky for Ye's business endeavors.

Seemingly, the end is in sight as both of these deals look to pass in the near future, and if Ye's slides are anything to go by, dude is chilling!

In far more positive Ye-related news, the Nike Air Yeezy 2 is making a comeback – but hold your horses, it's not quite the way that you'd think.

No, the adidas YEEZY deal coming to a close does not mean that Nike and West have rekindled their past relationship. No, this does not mean that they'll be doing a special re-release of the Air Yeezy 2 any time soon. It does, however, mean that NYC's Ceeze Studio is back with another special project, this time around kicking the famed sneaker back into the spotlight with a luxurious limited-edition remix.

Following an extravagant pair of Tiffany-inspired Air Jordan 1s, the studio returns with the Air Yeezy 2 as you've never seen them before.

Whereas the original release colorways of the model – which included "Solar Red," "Pure Platinum," and "Red October" – were pretty bold, Ceeze's opts for subtlety with fall-ready beige-toned suede and python leather.

Limited to 10 pairs, the "Pharoah" Air Yeezy 2 is available to pre-order via Ceeze for $2650 – cheaper than resale prices for the original colorways.