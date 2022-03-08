The New Balance CT302 Is a Minimalist Flex

Brand: New Balance

Model: CT302

Release Date: March 2022

Price: $90 - $100

Buy: New Balance's website

Editor’s Notes: Following announcements of a Joe Freshgoods-led campaign and the KAWHI 2, New Balance is dropping new heat to add your essential rotation.

We all enjoy the Boston footwear brand's dope collaborations. Still, it is no denying that New Balance also has the general releases on lock, boasting popular models such as the 550 and 990 series.

Now, the brand is adding a new model to the mix — and it's just as clean as its other sneakers.

Behold, the New Balance CT302! The brand's newest court shoe presents itself with a minimalist design matched with all the performance qualities of New Balance's traditional court sneakers.

Stepping on the scene, the CT302 pulls up with subtle flex. Releasing first in white and light blue, the refreshing color palette elevates the shoe's modern style elements like its oversized heel tab and large "N" logo on the upper.

Then, the intentionally aged coloring emphasizes the CT302's platform sole and toe cap, a chef's kiss finish to the New Balance's new classic.

Naturally, tennis star and New Balance ambassador Coco Gauff is the CT302 campaign's star. A court star introducing a court shoe? I see what you did there, New Balance.

New Balance 1 / 3

While our FRONTPAGE guest gives the CT302 her stamp of approval, I must ask: does her silky smooth skin routine come with the shoe? I think that would be a valid bundle deal.

Anyways, the New Balance CT302 campaign also proves the superpower of Women's History Month, as an Infinity Stone team of women made this magic happen.

In the company of the women, it's safe to say the CT302 is off to a good start.

However, you can't help but think of the potential collaborations with this shoe, imagining the Aimé Leon Dore touch or even Salehe Bembury treatment. But let's give the new kid on the block a chance to start its own wave first.

