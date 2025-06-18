Even New Balance Is Making Miu Miu x New Balance Alternatives

New Balance and Miu Miu’s elderly, flat-soled 530 sneaker set the wheels in motion for a huge batch of similarly flavored sneakers to hit the market. Suddenly, everyone was biting on New Balance and Miu Miu’s style. The Miu Miu-fication of sneakers is very real.

And now, even New Balance is releasing shoes with a clear resemblance to that Miu Miu collab. Enter, the New Balance 204L.

Dipped in sandy suede with contouring that nods to New Balance’s archival sportswear, there’s no denying the design DNA the 204L shares with Miu Miu’s past New Balance link-ups. The shape, the sole, the street-meets-runway attitude… it’s all there. But without the four-digit price tag.

The sneaker industry has been in a low-profile frenzy. Brands across the board, from cult luxury names to legacy sportswear giants, have been falling over themselves to flatten soles, tone down palettes, and rework their designs with a touch of soft, runway-informed minimalism.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The 204L is part of this seismic shift. Its muted colorways, gentle curves, and whisper-quiet styling echo the ripple effect left by Miu Miu’s sleek take on the NB 530, which was arguably the spark that ignited this entire movement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Retailing in the $100–$200 range, talk of the 204L’s release has been swirling online for some time. However, we’re still waiting for an official release date.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.