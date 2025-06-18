Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Even New Balance Is Making Miu Miu x New Balance Alternatives

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

New Balance and Miu Miu’s elderly, flat-soled 530 sneaker set the wheels in motion for a huge batch of similarly flavored sneakers to hit the market. Suddenly, everyone was biting on New Balance and Miu Miu’s style. The Miu Miu-fication of sneakers is very real.

And now, even New Balance is releasing shoes with a clear resemblance to that Miu Miu collab. Enter, the New Balance 204L.

Buy New Balance

Dipped in sandy suede with contouring that nods to New Balance’s archival sportswear, there’s no denying the design DNA the 204L shares with Miu Miu’s past New Balance link-ups. The shape, the sole, the street-meets-runway attitude… it’s all there. But without the four-digit price tag.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sneaker industry has been in a low-profile frenzy. Brands across the board, from cult luxury names to legacy sportswear giants, have been falling over themselves to flatten soles, tone down palettes, and rework their designs with a touch of soft, runway-informed minimalism.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The 204L is part of this seismic shift. Its muted colorways, gentle curves, and whisper-quiet styling echo the ripple effect left by Miu Miu’s sleek take on the NB 530, which was arguably the spark that ignited this entire movement. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Retailing in the $100–$200 range, talk of the 204L’s release has been swirling online for some time. However, we’re still waiting for an official release date. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS

Shop All New Balance
New Balance2010
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New BalanceM10L
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
New Balance2010
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe
  • This Gorgeously Retro New Balance “Dunk” Comes From a Pre-Internet Skate Era
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
  • Are Miu Miu's New Balances Going Snakeskin?
What To Read Next
  • Even New Balance Is Making Miu Miu x New Balance Alternatives
  • Nike's Greatest Sneaker Goes Gloriously Grandma
  • This Sculpted Sneaker is Nike's Future, Literally
  • The Devolution of the Downtown Garden Clog
  • A Techy Air Max Mule Becomes Dark Like the Night Sky
  • Nike's Futuristic Dad Shoe Asks: What’s More Dad-Core Than a Bargain?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now