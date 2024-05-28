Kawhi & New Balance Cooked Up a Shockingly Beautiful Basketball Shoe

When stacked against other brands' basketball divisions, New Balance's own Hoops imprint emerges as a quiet banger. In other words, don't sleep on New Balance Hoops and its fire basketball sneakers.

Need an example of a great New Balance basketball shoe? Please kindly direct your attention to the latest New Balance KAWHI IV sneaker.

Debuted in April, Kawhi Leonard's fourth signature New Balance shoe made a bold entrance in a couple of vibrant colorways, including a Barbie-worthy version and a simple white iteration. They were good drops, of course, but this new Grey Day 2024 special is even better.

New Balance Grey strikes again in the best way, wrapping the KAWHI IV sneaker in a delicious greyscale colorway for the annual holiday (it's a month-long this year). The results? The Grey Day KAWHI IV sneakers rise from their grey bath as arguably the most beautiful basketball shoe out right now.

What's even more intriguing is the stylish materials used on the KAWHI IV sneaker. Crackled moments overlap engineered mesh, making for a pleasing upper for lovers of textures. At the same time, the model's sole receives some intentional yellowing, adding a touch of vintage charm.

And flowing throughout the slightly stacked sole is no other than New Balance's FuelCell cushioning, as seen in other stylish Grey Day sneakers.

Maybe that's the secret formula: FuelCell and New Balance Grey. After District Vision's chunky team-up and now the Kawhi Leonard shoes, it's clear the New Balance elements work so well together. They make great shoes, too.

Anywho, exciting news for NB heads! As we speak, the New Balance KAWHI IV sneaker is currently in stock and ready to cop on New Balance's website.