Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Kawhi & New Balance Cooked Up a Shockingly Beautiful Basketball Shoe

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

When stacked against other brands' basketball divisions, New Balance's own Hoops imprint emerges as a quiet banger. In other words, don't sleep on New Balance Hoops and its fire basketball sneakers.

Need an example of a great New Balance basketball shoe? Please kindly direct your attention to the latest New Balance KAWHI IV sneaker.

Debuted in April, Kawhi Leonard's fourth signature New Balance shoe made a bold entrance in a couple of vibrant colorways, including a Barbie-worthy version and a simple white iteration. They were good drops, of course, but this new Grey Day 2024 special is even better.

New Balance Grey strikes again in the best way, wrapping the KAWHI IV sneaker in a delicious greyscale colorway for the annual holiday (it's a month-long this year). The results? The Grey Day KAWHI IV sneakers rise from their grey bath as arguably the most beautiful basketball shoe out right now.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What's even more intriguing is the stylish materials used on the KAWHI IV sneaker. Crackled moments overlap engineered mesh, making for a pleasing upper for lovers of textures. At the same time, the model's sole receives some intentional yellowing, adding a touch of vintage charm.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And flowing throughout the slightly stacked sole is no other than New Balance's FuelCell cushioning, as seen in other stylish Grey Day sneakers.

Shop New Balance KAWHI IV

Maybe that's the secret formula: FuelCell and New Balance Grey. After District Vision's chunky team-up and now the Kawhi Leonard shoes, it's clear the New Balance elements work so well together. They make great shoes, too.

Anywho, exciting news for NB heads! As we speak, the New Balance KAWHI IV sneaker is currently in stock and ready to cop on New Balance's website.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M2002RFC
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
UWRPDSFC
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RA
$175
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • District Vision's New Balance Sneaker Is a Grey Day Beast
    • Sneakers
  • Issey Miyake's Debut New Balance Shoe Is Beautifully Barefoot (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance Saved Its Best Fresh Foam Runner For Grey Day
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Sneakers Are Looking Grey-t for Grey Day
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Most Classic Shoe Quietly Became a Rugged Trail Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Balenciaga's New Hulking Sneaker Proves It's King of Beefed-Up Stompers
    • Sneakers
  • BEAMS Made Timberland’s Preppiest Shoe Into a Rugged Hiking Boot
    • Style
  • A Guide to Pairing Your Sneakers With Shorts
    • Style
  • adidas Drops YEEZY Sneakers Again, One Last Time
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance Dad Shoes Became Literal Shinin' Stars
    • Sneakers
  • 14 of the Best Nike Dunks for Under $300
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024