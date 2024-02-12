Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

These "Grimace" New Balance Sneakers Go Hard

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Anything involving McDonald's Grimace character is typically a goodie, from ultra-cozy Crocs sandals to viral milkshakes. It's just something about that deep purple that looks good on almost everything it touches, these New Balance sneakers included.

Although not an official McDonald's collaboration, New Balance's Fresh Foam BB V2 sneaker is certainly dressed for the part. The basketball sneaker's colorway is actually inspired by "classic video games and hardware," per New Balance.

At the same time, let's be real: that familiar rich purple hue instantly reminds you of the fuzzy Mickey Ds character.

In these best views, Grimace-y colors top layers of suede, patent leather, and woven moments, each material offering varying albeit nice purple shades.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

New Balance's latest Fresh Foam BBB V2 rounds out with its signature semi-chunky sole, also painted purple and equipped with a TPU plate for support.

You'd be even more forgiven for thinking this a McDonald's x New Balance collab (again, it's not), especially after seeing the fast food chain's signature red and yellow hues on the heel.

Elsewhere, hints of rainbow hues, including green and blue, again echoing McDonald's kid-friendly side, including its famous characters.

McDonald's or not, New Balance's latest Fresh Foam BB V2 looks quite good in its purple outfit — so nice, I'm considering taking my talents to the court just to cop them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But for the real ballers interested, New Balance's Fresh Foam BB V2 "Electric Indigo" sneakers are set to land on February 16 on New Balance's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

McDonald's and New Balance may not have shaken hands for an official linkup for the newest Fresh Foam BB V2 sneaker.

But if McDonald's and New Balance were to collaborate in the future, I wouldn't be opposed to seeing some basketball sneakers from the pair, like a Hamburgular Two WXY V4 or Birdie 550s.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XH GTX
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RA
New Balance
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
BB550VGB
New Balance
$165
We Recommend
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2023-24 Season
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main dec 13 2
    From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • UGG's Goldencush sneaker collection in beige, brown, black, and white suede colorways
    UGG's New Sneaker Doesn't Look Like an UGG
    • Sneakers
  • sandy liang salomon collab 2024
    Sandy Liang's Salomons Are Bow-tiful As Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Kim Kardashian & Lala Anthony at Fanatics' 2024 Super Bowl party
    The Super Bowl Was Almost More Fashion Than Fashion Week
    • Style
  • new balance mcdonald's collab 2024
    These "Grimace" New Balance Sneakers Go Hard
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA's Kawana 2 sneaker in release colorways
    HOKA's Versatile Kawana 2 Sneaker Is Spring Break for Your Feet
    • Sneakers
  • Beyonce wears a white cowboy hat at the 2024 Grammy awards
    Can Beyoncé & Pharrell Lasso Cowboycore Back Into Relevance?
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024