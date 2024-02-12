These "Grimace" New Balance Sneakers Go Hard

Anything involving McDonald's Grimace character is typically a goodie, from ultra-cozy Crocs sandals to viral milkshakes. It's just something about that deep purple that looks good on almost everything it touches, these New Balance sneakers included.

Although not an official McDonald's collaboration, New Balance's Fresh Foam BB V2 sneaker is certainly dressed for the part. The basketball sneaker's colorway is actually inspired by "classic video games and hardware," per New Balance.

At the same time, let's be real: that familiar rich purple hue instantly reminds you of the fuzzy Mickey Ds character.

In these best views, Grimace-y colors top layers of suede, patent leather, and woven moments, each material offering varying albeit nice purple shades.

New Balance's latest Fresh Foam BBB V2 rounds out with its signature semi-chunky sole, also painted purple and equipped with a TPU plate for support.

You'd be even more forgiven for thinking this a McDonald's x New Balance collab (again, it's not), especially after seeing the fast food chain's signature red and yellow hues on the heel.

Elsewhere, hints of rainbow hues, including green and blue, again echoing McDonald's kid-friendly side, including its famous characters.

McDonald's or not, New Balance's latest Fresh Foam BB V2 looks quite good in its purple outfit — so nice, I'm considering taking my talents to the court just to cop them.

But for the real ballers interested, New Balance's Fresh Foam BB V2 "Electric Indigo" sneakers are set to land on February 16 on New Balance's website.

McDonald's and New Balance may not have shaken hands for an official linkup for the newest Fresh Foam BB V2 sneaker.

But if McDonald's and New Balance were to collaborate in the future, I wouldn't be opposed to seeing some basketball sneakers from the pair, like a Hamburgular Two WXY V4 or Birdie 550s.