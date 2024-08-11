New Balance's 990 Dad Shoes Look Delicious (& Familiar) in Tonal Cream

New Balance's latest 990v4 sneaker begs the question: what's one more pair of white shoes?

The Boston-based sneaker brand supplied a sneak peek at its upcoming Made in USA collection, showcasing what's to come for Fall/Winter 2024. One of the more quiet bangers in the lineup is the tastefully creamy New Balance 990v4.

The off-white New Balance sneaker maintains most of the traditional details of the classic dad shoe, joined by a beautiful tonal upgrade.

With the shoe covered in the neutral shade, the New Balance 990v4 is quite literally reminiscent of Hender Scheme's reimagined New Balance 991s. Funny enough, the forthcoming New Balance 990 colorway is even named "Veg-Tan." Hender Scheme's shoes typically use vegan-tanned leather.

New Balance

Perhaps this is New Balance's way of returning the favor: issuing out its own equally stunning monochromatic sneaker.

The rest of the Made in USA collection is pretty stacked. And understandably so, considering generous Teddy Santis, the genius behind Aimé Leon Dore, serves as the line's creative director. The New Balance collection features an array of models from the 990 sneaker range (of course!), upgraded with soft suede and rich seasonal tones.

New Balance has yet to announce a release date for the 990v4. However, with New Balance's 990v6 sneaker and 993 sneakers expected to release this August, it's safe to assume that the rest of the line — those delicious 990v4s included — will soon follow.

As if the end of sweltering summer days replaced by cool autumnal breezes isn't exciting enough.