Kith Gives NB’s 993 a Spring Clean

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: Kith x New Balance

Model: 993

Release Date: March 10

Price: $210

Buy: KITH

Editor's Notes: Kith and New Balance are no strangers to each other. In fact, I’ve lost count of how many times the two brands have gotten together over the years, be it for a spin on the 990, 991, or even the 997 silhouette.

To be honest: Kith’s NB collabs seldom disappoint (unless you’re trying to actually cop a pair, which usually ends with a big L), but aesthetically it’s business as usual, especially when it comes to the pair’s impending 993.

Suede, mesh, and synthetic nubuck comprise a busy and layered upper, which is decorated with the usual N logo on both the lateral and medial sides, all of which sits atop NB’s super-cushioned ABZORB midsole.

This season though, the 993 has been elevated by Kith’s Spring 101 palette — a mix of pastel blues, yellows, and greys — which results in a pleasingly cohesive collection that’s landing on March 10.

The real Kith heads will be well aware that this is far from the first time Ronnie Fieg has given the 993 the once over, the most recent of which arriving as a part of its “Pistachio” pack towards the end of last year.

Away from Kith too, the 993 has been busy of late having been the focal point of NB’s latest link up with Joe Freshgoods back in January.

NB’s 993 is proving a popular alternative to its ever-popular 990 series, and if the collaborations continue to be as aesthetically-pleasing as this one, that doesn’t look like changing any time soon.

Tayler Willson
Tayler Willson
Style Writer
