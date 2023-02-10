Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

KITH's Breaking Bad With Bryan Cranston

Written by Sam Cole in Style
KITH
1 / 8

If we didn't know better, we might suspect that Ronnie Fieg was using KITH to put together a star-studded cast to deliver a TV show to rival all that came before it. Though he may well be plotting in secret, what we do know is that Bryan Cranston just joined the KITH alumnus for Spring '23.

Which esteemed actor will KITH recruit next? I hear you cry. I'm right there with you in trying to figure it out. Right now, it's anybody's guess, but I, for one, would be pretty disappointed if Cranston was the bookend to this love affair.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bryan Cranston, who you might know from a couple of groundbreaking shows called Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad, joins a three-piece KITH cast that includes Jerry Seinfeld and the once-upon-a-time Incredible Hulk, Ed Norton.

Pretty slick cast, right? Well, fortunately for everyone involved, KITH has a taste for the cinematic, and its visual treatments are yet to disappoint.

Across the Spring '23 collection visuals, Bryan Cranston, despite his lack of baldness, looks at home in settings that evoke Breaking Bad's Walter White, with KITH's balanced palette of seasonal essentials giving each frame life.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Visuals aside, the first delivery of Spring '23 comprises a jaw-dropping 197 styles, which includes a diverse offering of bespoke textiles, such as cotton poplin, wool, nylon, Nappa leather, and denim, across categories.

Standouts, which you'll find Bryan Cranston works with finesse, include the Patchwork Coaches Jacket, Felix Cardigan and Leather Turbo Ginza tops, and Turbo shorts.

There's no time to wait at all – KITH's first delivery of Spring '23 lands online and in stores on February 10.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Entire StudiosHeavy Hood Brunette
$205.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasCampus 00s Grey/Black
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosEmbroidered Swim Shorts Mud Grey
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • Football Jerseys? Try Football Suits
  • Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon
  • Boosted By Impressively Cool Partners, On Quietly Became a Sneaker Collab Power Player
  • Three Scaly Kith x adidas Chunksters Slither Under the Kithmas Tree
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now