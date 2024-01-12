Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Kith's New Balance 1906 Collab Only Gets Better

in Sneakers

New Balance's 1906 is pacing to have an even bigger year in 2024, thanks to a handful of excellent general colorways and highly-anticipated team-ups, Kith's pairs included.

Kith fans and New Balance fans alike are probably more than ready to receive the collaborative 1906R sneaker, which is a pretty stylish (and Kith-y) take on the technical-looking shoe. No worries, Kithians. Kith's New Balance 1906R sneaker looks to launch soon, judging by newly surfaced angles of the shoe.

Following some super obscure sneak peeks, the best look yet at Kith's silver New Balance 1906R sneaker has arrived.

Kith clearly knows the power of the silver New Balance 1906R as the model's arguably best colorway, speaking directly to its 2000s inspirations.

Kith's New Balance then offers moments of calming blues and nudes, another example of Kith's specialty for picking pleasing pastel colors.

The results are often nothing less than a thing of beauty like its ASICS GEL-LYTE III sneakers or dusty rose New Balances. Basically, I'm saying that pale pops also makes the New Balance 1906 look quite gorgeous as well.

Like the black iteration previously leaked, Kith's silver New Balance 1906 sneaker presents more gold accents, making for one shiny pack of kicks.

Currently, we're still awaiting a solid release date for Kith's New Balance 1906R sneaker in both the black and silver colorways. But as more early looks continue to roll in, something tells me we'll be in for an early spring treat — the treat being Kith's New Balance 1906R sneakers, of course.

It seems every time I turn around, there's a new 1906 sneaker coming out, whether it be fire takes (literally) by Salehe Bembury or perfectly pink spins for the Lunar New Year.

As a fan of the model, maybe I should keep turning around for more.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
