New Balance Is Back With Another Solid Sneaker Revival

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

New Balance continues to master the art of revivals, bringing back its forgotten shoes and putting them again at the top of fans' minds and footwear rotations (cough, the 2002R, cough). For 2024, the Boston-based brand has again resurrected another throwback dad shoe: the New Balance 1000.

First spotted in 1999, the New Balance 1000 sneaker made quiet strides as one of the brand's chunky runners. The model even got a star moment in one of New Balance's older running commercials.

The New Balance 1000 sneaker is poised to make a pretty promising comeback in 2024, courtesy of some nice general release colorways and collaborations with New Balance's buzziest partners.

Earlier this year, New Balance Made in U.S.A. creative director Teddy Santis showed off first looks at a metallic grey New Balance 1000. The sneaker appeared with lustrous panels and seemingly mesh underlays, slightly giving off Nike Air Max 95 vibes.

2024's New Balance 1000 maintains much of the original model's look down to the thick sole. Staying in tune with the times, the latest is naturally brought up to today's speed with fresh colorways and assumably improved materials.

In better looks at the shoe in a more colorful outfit, the New Balance 1000 carries New Balance's ABZORB technology in the sole for supportive comfort. These unreleased New Balance 1000s surfaced in February 2024, revealed in white, blue, grey, and pink shades. Nice.

By the way, those were just general release colorways. The New Balance 1000 is also expected to receive solid spins by New Balance's most sought-after collaborators, such as Joe Freshgoods and Aimé Leon Dore.

Of course, with Santis calling shots at the Made in U.S.A. division, it's safe to assume that also means more Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance collabs. Aimé Leon Dore shared a mere glimpse at its New Balance 1000 sneaker during its Spring/Summer 2024 preview, teasing a half-shot of the collaborative sneaker's creamy tongue.

Joe Freshgoods is also in line for a New Balance 1000 collaboration, which is expected to be another beautiful color arrangement by the Chicago designer. If that's true, it will certainly advance his track record of excellent colorways as showcased on models like the 9060 and 993.

Fans also anticipate Kith will get a turn at the New Balance 1000, and understandably so. Ronnie Fieg's brand is also fan-favorite New Balance collaborator, alongside Aimé Leon Dore and Joe Freshgoods.

The question is: which brand's got first on the New Balance 1000's big (re)debut? Either way, I suspect we're in good hands.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
