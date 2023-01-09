Joe Freshgoods' NB 993s Are a Work of Performance Art

This article was published on October 18, 2022 and updated on January 9, 2023

Brand: Joe Freshgoods x New Balance

Model: 993

Release Date: October 21

Buy: New Balance and END.'s websites

Price: $220

Editor’s Notes: Joe Freshgoods and New Balance can't stay away from each other, and quite frankly, I'm more than okay with that (more drops for us!). Reconnecting for their fourth collaboration, JFG and New Balance dabble in the performance arts.

For the latest linkup, Joe Freshgoods dives back into the 990 series, issuing three pastel spins on New Balance's 993 model. Precisely, the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 arrives in Powder Pink, Sage, and Arctic Blue, upholding the Chicago designer's supremacy of tasteful schemes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like his "Inside Voices" and "Outside Clothes" projects, Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 993 collab reveals a new narrative surrounding the Black experience — this time, celebrating Black creativity in its many forms.

New Balance 1 / 2

In the visuals, Black artists like Monica, Scottie Beam, Jaden Smith, Storm Reid flex Joe Freshgoods' 993 sneakers and the designer's forthcoming fall uniforms (note: both the apparel and shoes drop on October 21 on JFG's website).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Contrary to popular belief, Joe Freshgoods' Performance Art pack wasn't his way of closing the door on his New Balance partnership. Simply, the 993s marked the an of an era — if you will, a reflection on his journey thus far with the Boston footwear label.

"If this were a book, the 993's would complete the first chapter," the designer stated. "It's a combination of all of my shoes put into a pack."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"So, Performance Art is my rendition of working with New Balance and the final chapter of this color story."

In other words, New Balance and the fashion mastermind are just getting started.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While the Chicago designer released the pink sneakers exclusively through his platform, the remaining renditions saw public launches and sellouts at stockists like New Balance and END.

No worries, though. The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 "Performance Art" sneakers are slated to drop again at END. on January 11 — but only in the "Arctic Blue" colorway.

After conversing over cream 550s and using their inside voices, there's no telling what the next chapter of Joe Freshgoods and New Balance's partnership may bring. Even so, I anticipate we're in for more works of art.

​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.