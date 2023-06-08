Teddy Santis' New Balance Line Is Dropping Killer USA-Made 990 Sneakers

You already know what to expect from Teddy Santis' New Balance Made in USA collection and yet it's still so gosh darn exciting every time there's a new drop. Santis' NB MiUSA line is teeing up Season 3 — only three proper drops so far! — and, obviously, it's rich with exquisite retro runners and delicious apparel to match.

It all begins June 16 on New Balance's web store, when New Balance will initially release three sneakers: a limestone/magenta 990v6 quickstrike followed by a matching pack of 990v4 and 998 sneakers in pristine purple suede.

Included in this drop is a re-up of American-made New Balance apparel. Yep, hoodies, crewneck sweaters, and nylon track jacket/pant sets will all be dropping just ahead of summer. The good news is that there's also an ample supple of comparatively breathable mesh jerseys and shorts to match.

This launch precedes two subsequent release dates, all set to roll out throughout the summer.

Santis' next Made in USA New Balance drop will deliver 990v4, 990v6, and 996 sneakers in what New Balance describes as "neutral tones and soft pastels," which sounds like the perfect summer shoe to us.

The third and final New Balance MiUSA capsule comprises a yellow/white/green set of 990v4, 996, and 990v6 shoes.

It's all yours for $190-$220, which ain't too bad for domestically-made running sneakers.

All of the kicks are superlatively neutral too, just like nearly all the previous Made in USA New Balances that Teddy Santis has dreamed up.

And, as you'd expect, it's a cavalcade of throwback 990 shoes. In fact, every Made in USA New Balance dropping this season is part of the 990 family (998 and 996 are really just extended cousins), which fits neatly within Santis' vintage-conscious ethos.

A little chunk, a lot of quality components, and one concise, covetable selection of killer New Balance sneakers