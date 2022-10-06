Teddy Santis Put New Balance Apparel on Top With Made in USA

Teddy Santis’ first season of Made in USA releases has sparked renewed interest in everything flying out of the doors of New Balance. There are no doubts that the Creative Director and ALD mastermind’s sneaker selection has retained strong desirability throughout the year, but we’d be foolish to overlook the strength of the Made in USA apparel component.

In its ping, storied history, sneakers have been the center point of everything that New Balance does. Balance, after all, begins from the bottom up.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

From its humble beginnings to the scorching hot trailblaze of the 99x series (which has only got stronger thanks to Santis, JJJJound, and co) NB’s footwear has never been called into question, only seen peaks and troughs in popularity – now, the 2002R and 1906 keep the brand at the top end of the sneaker industry.

With the arrival of Santis’ Made in USA line, there was a promise of slick apparel as well as kicks. Up until this point, New Balance’s greatest strides in apparel lay in the East, in collaborations with brands like EASTLOGUE.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, NB has casual options to rival the enormous popularity of Nike’s Tech Fleece.

Inspired by America’s golden age of sportswear – the type of heavy fleecing and classic silhouettes that people go thrift surfing for - the MiUSA selection is frill-free. Minimal branding, vintage inspiration, carefully considered fits, and staple colorways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While the price point is high, especially compared to alternate options with the brand’s offering, the quality on offer far surpasses them. Think of it this way – these cotton and fleece pieces are as close to Santis’ ALD as you’re going to get for a fraction of the price. Obviously, though, a significant price drop would be deeply appreciated...

Seeing and feeling are believing. New Balance Made in USA’s apparel is available to shop online now, and who knows, maybe there’s more on the way?