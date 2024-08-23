Ice Studios' First New Balance Sneaker Is an Ice-Cold Must Already

Renell Medrano's Ice Studios has revealed a New Balance sneaker collaboration. There aren't many details on the shoe at the moment, but fans already share a common sentiment: we're in for another ice-cold sneaker by the IYKYK brand.

Ice Studios recently updated its Instagram feed to share a teaser for its New Balance collab. In the post, a blue shoebox, adorned with New Balance and Ice Studios branding, sat atop a shiny mustard yellow stool.

The contents — the mysterious sneaker model — inside the collaborative packaging remained locked and sealed, along with launch details (well, that's if they see a wide release). But knowing there's an Ice Studios x New Balance sneaker out there is enough hope for fans.

Ice Studios' collaborations continue to be as exciting as its quality in-line offerings. In Medrano's universe of icy fashion, Y2K-worthy bikinis and Ice-branded denim capris have the coolest fashion girls turning on their notifications for drops.

Two years later, my Ice Studios cargo skirt is still in excellent condition — and I know it hates to see me coming when the warm weather breaks.

Ice Studious teamed up with ASICS in 2022, delivering one of the year's most sought-after GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers bathed in a glacier blue shade and sprinkles of summery yellows.

Medrano's brand has also spun Port Tanger's sunglasses previously, resulting in cool shield shades that landed on almost every "it" girl's summer accessory wishlist.

Ice Studious recently came off a lengthy hiatus to bless the streets with an archive sale and fresh goodies for the icy girls to enjoy for the warm seasons.

With the crisp fall weather slowly creeping up, Ice Studios season only continues with the promise of icy New Balance sneakers (hopefully) for autumn.