Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Ice Studios' First New Balance Sneaker Is an Ice-Cold Must Already

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Renell Medrano's Ice Studios has revealed a New Balance sneaker collaboration. There aren't many details on the shoe at the moment, but fans already share a common sentiment: we're in for another ice-cold sneaker by the IYKYK brand.

Ice Studios recently updated its Instagram feed to share a teaser for its New Balance collab. In the post, a blue shoebox, adorned with New Balance and Ice Studios branding, sat atop a shiny mustard yellow stool.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The contents — the mysterious sneaker model — inside the collaborative packaging remained locked and sealed, along with launch details (well, that's if they see a wide release). But knowing there's an Ice Studios x New Balance sneaker out there is enough hope for fans.

Ice Studios' collaborations continue to be as exciting as its quality in-line offerings. In Medrano's universe of icy fashion, Y2K-worthy bikinis and Ice-branded denim capris have the coolest fashion girls turning on their notifications for drops.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Two years later, my Ice Studios cargo skirt is still in excellent condition — and I know it hates to see me coming when the warm weather breaks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ice Studious teamed up with ASICS in 2022, delivering one of the year's most sought-after GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers bathed in a glacier blue shade and sprinkles of summery yellows.

Medrano's brand has also spun Port Tanger's sunglasses previously, resulting in cool shield shades that landed on almost every "it" girl's summer accessory wishlist.

Ice Studious recently came off a lengthy hiatus to bless the streets with an archive sale and fresh goodies for the icy girls to enjoy for the warm seasons.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With the crisp fall weather slowly creeping up, Ice Studios season only continues with the promise of icy New Balance sneakers (hopefully) for autumn.

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New Balance1906A Silver Metallic
$210.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906N Pale Moss
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002NA Raincloud
$165.00
Available in:
4040.541.542434444.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Please, Don’t Call Skepta & PUMA’s New Sneaker Granola Colored
    • Sneakers
  • Issey Miyake's Debut New Balance Shoe Is Beautifully Barefoot (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • For His First New Balance Sneaker, Jack Harlow Went Huge (& Elderly)
    • Sneakers
  • This Season Is All About the Velcro Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • From HOKA to Y-3, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Trusty Dad Shoe Has New Beautifully Rugged Energy
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's SB-Level Jordan 4 Sneaker Just Got Cleaner (Sparkly, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • Ella Emhoff’s DNC Fashion Was White House-Worthy
    • Style
  • Ice Studios' First New Balance Sneaker Is an Ice-Cold Must Already
    • Sneakers
  • Vive Nike! The Swoosh Takes Gold at the Paris Games
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Stephane Ashpool and Corona Just Threw Paris' Hottest Parties
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now