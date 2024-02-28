New Balance's Carbon-Less Shoe Is Still *Very* Super

The term super shoe tends to denote a carbon-infused running sneaker.

Although when it comes to New Balance’s FuelCell Rebel v4, the brand’s latest Fantomfit performance footwear, despite its carbon-less build it can still very much be considered as a super shoe in its own right. Hear me out.

For starters, New Balance’s FuelCell Rebel v4 weighs in at just 212 grams (7.5 oz) which is pretty super in itself.

Plus, the lightweight FuelCell foam underfoot has been engineered to deliver maximum propulsion and speed, just like a carbon plate.

The shoe arrives in a deliciously-named “Spice Blue/Limelight/Blue Oasis” colorway and officially launches at New Balance on March 1.

Truth be told, the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 is perhaps the most super shoe-like non super shoe there is on the market right now, which is great news considering the health concerns around wearing carbon-plated shoes too often.

It feels like on the feet, springy on the heels, and looks the business too.

Basically, what I’m trying to say here is that the NB Rebel v4 is a shoe for your everyday runs.

But instead of the flat and sluggish feeling you often get with the slower non-super shoe options, New Balance’s Rebel v4 feels, well, super.