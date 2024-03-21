Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New Balance’s 991 Sequel Shoe Enters Stealth Mode

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

New Balance’s 991v2 sneaker, the epochal 991’s predecessor, has entered full stealth mode this season as we countdown to this year’s TCS London Marathon on April 21.

A Dover Street Market exclusive New Balance colorway, the sneaker outfits an updated, sleek design, inspired by the race's urban environment that slaloms through the English capital.

The 991v2 sneaker itself boasts premium suede, mesh, and a synthetic upper that comes in tonal black with reflective details, while the shoe’s archetypal ABZORB SBS pods pop in “Mango” and “Bleached Lime” hues.

Elsewhere, custom graphics adorn the insoles of each shoe and feature an abstract interpretation of the flying New Balance logo, which is designed to evoke a sense of dynamic motion.

1 / 4
Dover Street Market London

Since the New Balance 991v2’s official launch midway through 2023, the sneaker has been on one hell of a ride. 

Following a slew of impressive mainline colorways, each of which maintains the OG 991 at its core, the sneaker has been the focus of umpteen collaborations with brands like Patta and Danielle Cathari.

Point is, New Balance’s 991v2 has only been out less than a year but it’s already building quite the portfolio. Although its new all-black London Marathon-inspired colorway, which lands at DSM on March 21, is perhaps its best — if not certainly its stealthiest!

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
ML610XH GTX
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RA
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RRB
$185
We Recommend
  • New Balance’s Best Skate Shoe Is Too Good To Skate In
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's 991 Sequel Sneaker Just Can't Stop Servin'
    • Sneakers
  • Leopard Print Is So Back Even New Balance's Biggest Shoe Is Wearing it
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Carbon-Less Shoe Is Still *Very* Super
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Newest Super Shoe Has More Sole Than Shoe
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • A Primer on Fragrance Primers
    • Beauty
  • JJJJound's adidas Samba Is Exactly What You Expect
    • Sneakers
  • Matthew M. Williams' Mysterious Nike Sneakers Are Chunkier Than Ever
    • Style
  • New Balance’s 991 Sequel Shoe Enters Stealth Mode
    • Sneakers
  • Have Your Cake and Eat It Too: M·A·C Dawns a Deliciously Decadent New Era
    • Beauty
    • sponsored
  • Gabbriette Bechtel Is on the Hunt
    • Culture

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024