New Balance’s 991 Sequel Shoe Enters Stealth Mode

New Balance’s 991v2 sneaker, the epochal 991’s predecessor, has entered full stealth mode this season as we countdown to this year’s TCS London Marathon on April 21.

A Dover Street Market exclusive New Balance colorway, the sneaker outfits an updated, sleek design, inspired by the race's urban environment that slaloms through the English capital.

The 991v2 sneaker itself boasts premium suede, mesh, and a synthetic upper that comes in tonal black with reflective details, while the shoe’s archetypal ABZORB SBS pods pop in “Mango” and “Bleached Lime” hues.

Elsewhere, custom graphics adorn the insoles of each shoe and feature an abstract interpretation of the flying New Balance logo, which is designed to evoke a sense of dynamic motion.

Since the New Balance 991v2’s official launch midway through 2023, the sneaker has been on one hell of a ride.

Following a slew of impressive mainline colorways, each of which maintains the OG 991 at its core, the sneaker has been the focus of umpteen collaborations with brands like Patta and Danielle Cathari.

Point is, New Balance’s 991v2 has only been out less than a year but it’s already building quite the portfolio. Although its new all-black London Marathon-inspired colorway, which lands at DSM on March 21, is perhaps its best — if not certainly its stealthiest!