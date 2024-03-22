Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance’s Retro Trail Shoe Got More Outdoorsy

Tayler Willson

When New Balance dropped its 610 sneaker in early 2023, I predicted that it was ready to dethrone the 990.

Alas, it did not, although the 610 did set the foundations to have a more impressive 2024 with a bunch of good-looking collaborations.

This time, though, New Balance is going it alone with the new 610 GTX, a GORE-TEX-covered sneaker that bears an all-round more outdoorsy, trail-friendly design than its predecessor.

Although the NB 610 GTX sneaker, available online at Mita now, inherits the irreverent functionality and technology of the original MT610 by way of a meshy breathable upper and a super-grippy midsole, it also comes with a few tweaks of its own like "N-durance", a durable rubber compound.

Elsewhere New Balance has switched classic laces for a quick-toggle closure system, similar to the tweak it made to the 610 sneaker when it dropped a slip-on version with Tokyo Design Studio late last year. 

Point is, New Balance’s OG 610 is unequivocally trail-ready, but drenched in GORE-TEX and revamped with a couple more outdoorsy tweaks, and the NB 610 GTX is a whole different ball game.

Tayler Willson
