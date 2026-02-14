Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Chocolate Dad Shoe Belongs In a Bakery

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
The intersection of dad shoes and decadent pastries is something New Balance knows very well. Naturally, these confectionery pursuits extend to New Balance's slim court shoes as well. 

The New Balance T500, created to be a high-performance tennis shoe, is notably slimmer than some of New Balance's more fatherly exports, but it's not any less decadent. 

In fact, the rich chocolate upper and icing-white detailing make this one of the sweetest sneakers in the New Balance bakery. It's a sporty sneaker made luxe with double-fudge chocolate batter. Sometimes it’s ok to overindulge.

Despite the monochromatic hue, the T500 offers some visual variation by way of textural discrepancies. The heel and toe are made with shiny, glossy leather, toned down by the mesh paneling throughout the midfoot. 

Underneath, the outsole reps a caramel nougat rubber outsole, tying together the sneakers' delectable decadence.

Beyond this chocolate-dunked iteration, available on the New Balance website for $110, NB has also given the flat tennis sneaker the lavender cocktail treatment. Nary a tasty treat has been left untouched as far as New Balance is concerned.

Even beyond the T500, NB has tricked and treated some of its other classics, including the strawberry espresso 204L, the matcha-minded 992, and the caramel-drizzled 991v2.

New Balance's sweet tooth is undefeated.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
