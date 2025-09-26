New Balance’s Dad Shoe for Skaters at Its Most Extrovert

Long before the establishment of New Balance's skate-focused Numeric line, Andrew Reynolds was skating in chunky New Balance walkers. Now “The Boss” has a runner built specially for him.

The Numeric 933 is the natural extension of his legacy, blending the wizardry of his skating with the stripped-back style that has defined him for decades, a style that always seemed to bottom out with a pair of trusty New Balances.

What sets this version apart is its mash-up of colors and materials. Compared to the reserved grey and olive pairs that came before, the new Reynolds 933 leans wilder, layering chocolate brown with creamy stripes, pastel pink mesh, hits of bright blue, and metallic touches.

This is the shoe in its most colorful, extroverted form yet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Underneath the patchwork, the shoe still delivers. A padded tongue, reinforced toe, and ABZORB cushioning compress into a low, fast stack for boardfeel. It looks like a 993 runner, but rides like a pro skate model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The details are all Reynolds. Even the insole hides a subtle nod, printed with “8055,” the shoe's original name during the prototyping phase, the numbers meant to spell out “BOSS.”

Reynolds’ shoes have always carried that same balance of style and function. His Emerica pro models defined 2000s skate footwear — slim, durable, instantly wearable — while his move to New Balance Numeric in 2020 saw him reworking classics like the 480 and 440 before finally designing a shoe of his own. The 933 is the culmination of that path.

The Boss’s next shoe makes its official debut on September 19, landing on New Balance’s website and select skate shops for $134.99.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It’s not just another pro model with a name stitched on. After four years riding for NB Numeric, the 933 marks Reynolds’ first official pro shoe with the brand. A dad shoe on the surface, built tough enough to film a part in, and a sneaker that proves The Boss still knows how to set the standard.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.