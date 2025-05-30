This is New Balance’s Answer to Nike Shox

New Balance’s U2000 isn’t only an all-new sneaker model, but it’s also a pretty big departure from how NB's usual lifestyle sneakers are built.

While we’ve become accustomed to New Balance sneakers leaning heavily into the brand’s storied 20th-century heritage, the U2000 opts for a more modern, tech-forward silhouette.

The sneaker's bold sole has a look more akin to chunky Y2K sneakers like Nike Shox. While it doesn’t replicate Shox’s iconic springy columns, it shares the same chunky, sculptural appeal that made Shox a standout in the early 2000s.

Featuring ABZORB SBS cushioning, the chunky sole acts as a visual anchor, giving the silhouette its signature stance. It’s retro tech, refined.

The layered mesh and synthetic paneling add texture, while the muted Steel Water/Blue Agate colorway softens the shoe’s technical fabrication.

Set to debut globally on June 14, available on the Highsnobiety Shop and the New Balance website, the U2000 is challenging to be New Balance’s chunkiest retro sneaker.

