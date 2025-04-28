Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance Quietly Reinvents the Dad Shoe, Again

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Pulling deep from the early 2000s playbook, New Balance is dropping the ABZORB 2010, a sneaker that feels like a time capsule cracked open and reassembled for the modern day.

At the heart of the silhouette is a segmented ABZORB sole unit, a chunky, almost architectural piece of design that leans the shoe’s performance-focused DNA. Up top, a diamond-knit mesh upper adds texture and breathability.

It's an all-new silhouette, sure, but to the average eye, it could easily pass for a 2002R or a 1906R. And that’s not a bad thing, these are two of NB’s most popular models. 

new balance 2010
The curved suede overlays interplaying with a thick mesh base are classic New Balance. But the difference here is that chunky sole unit. It’s by no means a platform sole, but it stands a little higher than your other retro NB dad shoes. These subtleties make the New Balance 2010 a slightly different proposition from what the brand already has on offer. 

The ABZORB 2010 is a love letter to a lost era of running shoes, available from May 7 and retailing for $160, the sneaker is the perfect reminder that great design always comes back around.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
  • Calvin Klein Shapewear is a Non-Stop Confidence Boost
