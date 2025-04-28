New Balance Quietly Reinvents the Dad Shoe, Again

Pulling deep from the early 2000s playbook, New Balance is dropping the ABZORB 2010, a sneaker that feels like a time capsule cracked open and reassembled for the modern day.

At the heart of the silhouette is a segmented ABZORB sole unit, a chunky, almost architectural piece of design that leans the shoe’s performance-focused DNA. Up top, a diamond-knit mesh upper adds texture and breathability.

It's an all-new silhouette, sure, but to the average eye, it could easily pass for a 2002R or a 1906R. And that’s not a bad thing, these are two of NB’s most popular models.

new balance 2010 1 / 2

The curved suede overlays interplaying with a thick mesh base are classic New Balance. But the difference here is that chunky sole unit. It’s by no means a platform sole, but it stands a little higher than your other retro NB dad shoes. These subtleties make the New Balance 2010 a slightly different proposition from what the brand already has on offer.

The ABZORB 2010 is a love letter to a lost era of running shoes, available from May 7 and retailing for $160, the sneaker is the perfect reminder that great design always comes back around.