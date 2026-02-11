New Balance's Saucy Dad Shoe Is Best Served With Pasta

New Balance has the sauce, marinara to be exact. Dad shoes are categorically stale. This isn’t shade — that's their whole MO.

In fact, shoes like the NB U740 and other New Balance dad sneakers prove that the simple status of dad shoes is the secret sauce. But things can always get saucier.

In a zesty marinara red colorway, the NB U740 sneaker brings some flavorful freshness to the beautifully bland offerings that make up the majority of New Balance's dad shoes. Muted gray runners are still straight heat, but the red U740? Well, that's fire.

The all-red upper looks like a fresh pot of marinara sauce, peppered with black detailing throughout. On the bottom, the U740 sneaker wears a black rubber outsole that ties in with the black paneling throughout the sneaker.

Inspired by the runners of the early aughts, the U740 was designed to be a simple, everyday shoe, but its ABZORB midsole, which cushions against impact, readies the shoe to also be a suitable runner.

Available on the New Balance website for $100, the NB U740 neatly sits neatly at the intersection of leisurewear and running gear, giving the zesty sneaker a dash of duality.

If milder moments are more your speed, never fear, the U740 also comes in a white colorway that's more akin to a creamy alfredo. To put it lightly, New Balance has flavors.

