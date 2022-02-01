NIGO, Jun Takahashi, and VERDY Tease New "Last Orgy 2" Collection

NIGO, Jun Takahashi, and VERDY tease a new "Last Orgy 2" collection. Cozy hoodies, crewneck sweaters, and coach jackets by the Japanese fashion trailblazers are coming soon to a closet near you.

The collection references NIGO and Jun Takahashi's foundations venturing into the fashion industry, specifically their tenure at Popeye magazine. The two wrote the "Last Orgy 2" column for the magazine, heavily influenced by Hiroshi Fujiwara and Kan Takagi's "Last Orgy" monthly column in Takarajima magazine.

During their time at Popeye, the two developed an extensive knowledge of the fashion industry while discussing their love for Japanese street culture.

Their combined experience allowed them to open NOWHERE retail store where we would eventually welcome the iconic BAPE and UNDERCOVER brands.

Then, what's better than two icons? Three.

VERDY joins the "Last Orgy 2" collection, working his creative magic on a particular piece. His signature playful font dresses "Last Orgy 2" on the collection's hoodies, coming in three neutral colorways.

The crewneck sweater and coach jackets take the OG route as the classic collegiate-style "Last Orgy 2" graphic stamps itself on the collection's pieces.

The new collection comes after a series of hyped events for NIGO, who recently debuted his first collection with Kenzo as its artistic director. VERDY and Jun Takahashi both showed their support for NIGO's significant moment.

NIGO also dropped "Arya" featuring A$AP Rocky, the first single from his upcoming I Know NIGO album.

A collection like this is more than just hoodies and jackets. It's legendary heat.

Last Orgy 2 collection arrives exclusively at HUMAN MADE and UNDERCOVER on Saturday, February 5th.